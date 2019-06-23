New Delhi: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District on Sunday. As per the reports, the exchange of fire between militants and security forces is still underway.



The fresh encounter comes a day after a terrorist was gunned down in Baramulla district. The gunfight yesterday broke out between the militants and the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police in Boniyar area of Uri sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police had foiled a major ‘terror’ attack plan by recovering a sophisticated IED in Shopian.

A leading daily had reported that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs with India and the US regarding a possible attack by militants in Pulwama district using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.