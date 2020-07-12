New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday. The encounter, which broke out in Rebban area of Sopore, is currently still underway. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Nougam, Two Terrorists Killed

“Encounter has started at Rebban area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”, Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Announces 7th Arrest in Pulwama Attack Case, Accused Sent to 10-Day Custody

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the area. According to reports, at least two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped, with a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the job.

“As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, and a encounter started in the area”, local media quoted an officer as saying.

On July 1, a CRPF trooper was killed in a terror attack in Sopore Model Town. In the crossfire, a civilian, too, lost his life. Hours after the attack, a video of the civilian’s grandson sitting on his lifeless body and crying, went viral on social media.