New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Mobile internet and telephone services have been snapped off in the Valley as a precautionary measure.

"Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Only BSNL postpaid services are functioning in the area currently.

According to reports, a joint team of the J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received a specific tip-off about the presence of militants at Nawa Kadal in old Srinagar city. The area where militants were hiding was immediately cordoned off as the squad zeroed in on the house, but the militants fired upon them triggering the encounter.

Notably, the shootout between militants and security forces took place in Srinagar after almost two years. Firing is otherwise regular near the LoC areas of South Kashmir.

More details are awaited.