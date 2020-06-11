New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. Also Read - Third Encounter in Fours Days: Two Terrorists Killed in Shopian

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

On Wednesday, security forces gunned down five terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the number of ultras killed in the last four days to 14, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning on receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The one on Wednesday was the third major encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in two gun battles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)