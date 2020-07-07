New Delhi: One terrorist was shot down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday morning. The encounter is still underway. Also Read - After Months Gap, J-K Administration Plans to Reopen Tourism, Govt to Issue Guidelines Soon

The firing began earlier this morning in Goosu area of Pulwama. A joint team of the Kashmir Zone Police and security forces launched an operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Pulwama

When the hideout area was cordoned off and the terrorists were asked to surrender. However, they opened fire upon the security forces triggering an encounter. Also Read - Unlock 2 in Jammu and Kashmir: Shopping Malls Can Reopen, Movement of Individuals For Non-essential Activities Remains Prohibited

An encounter has started at Goosu area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/KQIYylNXaV — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

At least two to three terrorists are hiding at the spot, the police said. Further details are awaited.