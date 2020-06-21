New Delhi: At least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in Zadibal area of Srinagar. Notably, a gun fight started on Sunday after joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation, following inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area. Also Read - BSF Shoots Down Arms-Laden Pakistani Drone in Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua, Weapons Recovered

“As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants they opened fire triggering an encounter which is now going on,” police said. Also Read - 'Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL, Terrorist Davinder Singh Got BAIL': Twitter Accuses Delhi Police of 'Hypocrisy' After Suspended J&K DSP Granted Bail in Terror Case

This comes a day after a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh Granted Bail in Terror Case

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Srinagar city as a precautionary measure. Besides, restrictions have also been imposed in city areas to maintain law and order.