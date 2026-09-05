Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed by security forces

After Yasir was killed, security agencies began probing his network and connections with other Lashkar operatives. They are also examining whether he was involved in planning or facilitating any recent terror activities in the region.

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Yasir emerged as a prominent Lashkar operative in the area after separating from the group. Representational Image

Security forces killed a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, identified as Yasir, during an encounter in the upper reaches of Yousmarg in Budgam district on Saturday, according to sources.

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a search operation based on intelligence inputs about terrorists hiding in the area. The operation was jointly carried out by the Special Forces and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, who engaged the terrorists in a firefight.

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Sources said Yasir was earlier part of the larger Sulaiman Musa group of Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he separated from the group around a year ago and had been operating on his own since then. Security agencies had been keeping a close watch on his movements and activities in Yousmarg.

According to sources, Yasir emerged as a prominent Lashkar operative in the area after separating from the group. Security forces launched the search operation after receiving inputs about his presence in the upper reaches of Yousmarg, eventually leading to the gunfight.

The latest encounter in Yousmarg comes amid intensified counter-terror operations by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir. After Yasir was killed, agencies are now looking into his network, his connections with other Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and his activities in the region.

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Security agencies are also investigating whether Yasir had any role in planning, facilitating or supporting recent terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sulaiman Musa, alias Hashim Moosa, was identified as one of the key masterminds of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. A few months later, he was killed by Indian security forces during an encounter in the Dachigam forests of Srinagar.