New Delhi: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Marwal in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, police said. Two soldiers are reported to be injured in the gunfight. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Shells Mortars in Poonch District Along LoC, Indian Army Retaliates

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, PTI quoted a police official. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: One Army Personnel Martyred, 2 Others Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

Militants opened fire on the forces during the search to which they retaliated, leading to an encounter, he said. Also Read - Cabinet Approves Bill to Include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as Official Languages in Jammu And Kashmir

The firefight was on and sources said that two-three terrorists were trapped inside the cordon.