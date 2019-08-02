New Delhi: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Pandoshan village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR),14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) and state police are engaged in the encounter with the terrorists.

The gunfight comes days after top Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander, who was a co-conspirator in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag, was killed along with his associate, in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bijbehara area.

The JeM commander, Fayaz Panzoo, was very active in Anantnag and was involved in the attack in CRPF, on July 12, which claimed the lives of five jawans.“Fayaz Panzoo was involved in an attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12, 2019, in which five CRPF personnel were killed and SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries,” said a police official.

On Saturday, topmost Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori from Pakistanwas killed along with his local associate after a night-long operation at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian district.According to the Police, Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazar area of Shopian town early Saturday after receiving information about the presence of militants.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed,” said Police.