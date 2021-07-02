Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Hanjin Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning. The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Also Read - Jammu Drone Attack: Mobile Activities Being Traced as NIA Begins Probe

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The official said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter. There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.