New Delhi: Continuing with a spate of encounters that have taken place in the Valley in recent days, security forces on Saturday neutralised at least four unidentified terrorists in two separate encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet today, having earlier tweeted that an encounter had started in Nipora area of Kulgam, adding that police and security forces were on the job.

Earlier, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on receiving inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area. As they approached the site, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists.

The security forces fired back, thus triggering an encounter.

In Anantnag, meanwhile, a joint operation was launched earlier in the day, in Lallan district. A cordon was laid and contact was established with the terrorists. However, despite this, a firefight broke out, resulting in deaths of two terrorists.

The operation is still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir: A joint operation was launched in early hours today on intelligence input in Lallan of Anantnag district. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Two terrorists eliminated. Operation in progress. — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Notably, earlier this week, security forces killed 14 terrorists, including top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen, in three separate encounters in Shopian.