Srinagar: Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory (UT) administration has issued a fresh set of guidelines retaining the already issued restrictions till furthers, across the UT. The decision was taken on Friday by the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, to review the COVID situation, The SEC ordered the observance of strict containment protocols to reduce the rate of transmission that has risen 10 times in the past 10 days.Also Read - With COVID Guidelines In Place, Thousands Witness Makarajyoti At Sabarimala Temple | See Pics

As a part of the new order, the administration said night curfew across the UT shall remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement till further orders. It also said that sharp spike has necessitated strict observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour, protocols, and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public. The administration said a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted to non-compliance of Covid Appropriate Behavior. Also Read - COVID-19: WHO Scientists Find Two New COVID-19 Drugs, All You Need to Know

Key Highlights of SEC Meeting

Stressing that Omicron is more virulent than the delta variant, Chief Secretary directed the divisional and district administrations to ensure fool-proof enforcement of all COVID protocols and the SOPs.

He ordered a mass scale awareness campaign to promote district COVID helpline numbers established for medical assistance over telephone.

Chief Secretary also called for re-activation of block-level COVID medical grid to facilitate isolation facilities at Panchayat level, primary medical assistance at primary health care centres, and referral to district and tertiary healthcare facilities in cases of emergencies.

The district administration was directed to enhance the number of tests including RTPCR and expedite identification, isolation, and micro-containment of the infections.

The order said if passengers arriving into the union territory is asymptomatic, they don’t need to undergo RT-PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test on arrival if they have an equivalent final certificate of COVID-19 vaccinations or a valid RT-PCR COVID negative report taken within 72 hours.

However, testing will be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air/rail/road.

Also, the interstate movement of passengers will be permitted on the basis of a fully vaccinated certificate or test reports not 72 hours late.

The administration also stressed on speeding up vaccination drive in the 15-17 age category which is currently at 40 per cent.

The officials were asked to complete the vaccination in this age category within one week.

The chief secretary asked the Health and Medical Education Department to prioritize administering of booster doses in vulnerable populations through its ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.

Limited number of people are permitted for outdoor/indoor gathering has been kept to 25 followed by gathering of up to 25 vaccinated people in banquet halls or 25 per cent of the authorised capacity

As part of the order, in open spaces. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and swimming pools will be permitted to function at 25 per cent of authorised capacity.

Apart from that, educational institutes have been permitted online mediums of teaching, while only vaccinated staff members can attend institutions for administrative purposes.

Weekend lockdown will continue to remain in force with complete restrictions on non-essential movement.

