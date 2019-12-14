New Delhi: Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will remain under detention for another three months, the J&K administration has confirmed amid claims that the situation in the newly created Union Territory is coming back to normalcy.

The National Conference leader was put under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 ending the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Several other leaders were also put under house arrest in a pre-emptive measure.

But the stringent Public Safety Act was slapped against him on September 17 hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who had claimed that Abdullah was detained illegally.

Under the Public Safety Act, one can be kept inside the jail from three to six months without a trial.

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the detention of the veteran Parliamentarian created a stir as the Opposition demanded that Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend Parliament session.

‘We are not criminals’

Farooq Abdullah wrote a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from his house arrest which was tweeted by Tharoor. “Thank you for your letter on 21st October 2019 which has been delivered to me today by my magistrate who looks after me while I am in the sub-jail. It is most unfortunate that they are not able to deliver me my post in time. I am sure this is not the way to treat a senior Member of the Parliament and leader of a political party. We are not criminals,” the three-time Chief Minister wrote in his letter.

Letter from imprisoned FarooqSaab. Members of Parliament should be allowed to attend the session as a matter of parliamentary privilege. Otherwise the tool of arrest can be used to muzzle opposition voices. Participation in Parliament is essential 4 democracy&popular sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/xEQ45klWCb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 5, 2019

‘Congress Kept Farooq Abdullah’s Father in Jail For 11 Years’

As the issue has been rocking Parliament, Union home minister Amit Shah had said that the leaders will be released at the right time. “We don’t want to keep them (J&K leaders) even a day extra in jail when administration thinks its right time, political leaders will be released,” Shah said. He had also mentioned that Sheikh Abdullah, father of Farooq Abdullah, was kept in jail for 11 years by the Congress.

What is Public Safety Act?

The Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, of Jammu & Kashmir is an administrative detention law that allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge. The Act was first promulgated in 1978 during the chief ministerial tenure of Sheikh Abdullah, father of Farooq Abdullah.