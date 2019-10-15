New Delhi: Nearly half a dozen women activists including Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah‘s sister and daughter were on Tuesday detained by Srinagar police for protesting the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Abdullah’s sister Suraiya Abdullah and daughter Safiya were among a large group of women activists who were wearing black armbands, holding large placards and revolting against the dissolution of Kashmir’s special status in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

“On August 5, we were locked inside our homes and Article 370 was abrogated. This is a marriage by compulsion which won’t work,” Suraiya Abdullah told reporters as quoted by IANS.

As they refused to quit protest and tried to stage a sit-in despite the police asking them to disperse peacefully, the women CRPF personnel intervened and rounded them into police vehicles.

Notably, this is the first time a prominent group protested against the scrapping of provisions under the contentious Article of Parliament since August 5. Earlier Abdullah’s daughter Safiya had also put up a black flag outside her house to mark her revolt against the abrogation.

“We the women of Kashmir disapprove the unilateral decision taken by the government of India to revoke Article 370, 35A and downgrade and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a statement released by the women.

“We express our outrage against the national media for their false/misleading coverage of ground realities in Kashmir,” it added.

Hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders and activists including father-son duo Farooq and Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone were arrested on August 5 post the abrogation of Article 370 that bifurcated the state into UTs – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.