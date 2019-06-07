New Delhi: Four terrorists have been killed by security forces in Panjran, Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. Three AK-series rifles have also been recovered from their possession.

#UPDATE Lassipora(Pulwama) encounter: Another terrorist has been gunned down by security forces, total of four terrorists killed so far. Search operation underway #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/C8uYJcrTQh — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

The encounter broke broke yesterday evening when the militants opened fire upon the security forces, who had launched cordon and search operation (CASO) following the inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“As the security forces neared the militants, they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter,” a police officer had said.

The security forces had gunned down one militant on Thursday.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama.

More details awaited.