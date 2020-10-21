Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday extended the ban on high-speed or 4G internet services in Union Territory till November 12. Mobile internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be restricted to 2G, except for Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, a notification by the J&K administration said. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB, Today's Match 39 Live Updates Abu Dhabi: Chahal Removes Karthik, Kolkata Reeling

The ban on 4G internet services in J&K was earlier extended on September 30 till October 21.

Internet services were discontinued in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, hours before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Low-speed or 2G internet services were restored on mobile phones on January 25.