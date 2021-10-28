Srinagar: Going in line with the spirit of zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sacked eight ‘tainted’ employees. The move has been taken under article 226 (2) of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Service Regulations. Notably, the 8 employees have been sacked on charges of corruption and misconduct.Also Read - Has 3rd COVID Wave Arrived in India? Karnataka Among Several States to Report New Variant AY.4.2

As per the rules of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the government in the public interest may retire an employee after completion of 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age. Also Read - JKBOSE 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released For Kashmir Division, Exams to begin from THIS Date | Check How to Download

As per updates, Ravinder Kumar Bhat, Mission Director, RUSA, was allegedly indulged in corruption during his posting in different departments. The then vigilance department had registered a corruption case against him in 2015.

It was also learnt that the officer was also involved in another corruption case when he was posted as a Director of the Rural Development Department, where he allegedly made huge procurement without following the tender process.

Apart from him, another officer was also dismissed from service on charges of corruption and misconduct. He is Mohammad Qasim Wani, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar.

As per reports, Wani as District Programme Officer, ICDS, Kupwara, had allegedly procured substandard material at highly exorbitant rates for the ICDS project. An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against Wani.

Another officer with the name Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary, ARI & Training Department has also been dismissed after cases of corruption were investigated. During his posting in different departments, Alam has gathered huge wealth, misusing his official position.