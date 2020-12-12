Srinagar: Two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. Also Read - Kashmir Witnesses Season's First Snowfall, Roads Blocked | See Photos

Terrorists hurled a grenade targeting a police party in Sopore area of Baramulla. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Drone Movement Spotted at International Border in RS Pura sector

The two civilians who were injured were shifted to a hospital. Also Read - Turkey President Erdogan Sending Mercenaries to Kashmir to Help Pakistan, Paying $2000 to Each: Report

Further details are awaited.