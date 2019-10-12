New Delhi: At least five civilians were injured after militants hurled grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market in Srinagar on Saturday. The Hari Singh High Street Market is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Three of them are said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area. Some reports claimed that civilians movement has also been suspended.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir Police: 5 civilians were injured, all are stated to be stable now. Area under cordon. Search in the area is in progress. https://t.co/wPjjUn3Myc pic.twitter.com/drjRnbwVbJ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

“The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area. The explosion also damaged the windows of a car, parked on the roadside”, a police official told reporters.

The attack comes hours after the state administration announced that it will resume all postpaid mobile phones services from Monday noon.

“All postpaid mobile phones stand functional from Monday 12 noon in the remaining areas of J&K. This will happen across the state, in all 10 districts of Kashmir”, J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had said.