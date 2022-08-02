Jammu And Kashmir: A grenade blast occurred near the Ind police post under the Gool PS, Ramban district earlier on Tuesday. Also, a letter was found claiming that the blast has been carried out by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). SOG and the Indian Army teams are conducting cordon and search operations (CASO). A case has been registered and a probe is underway, said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone.Also Read - Why Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Line Escape Tunnel Will Be A Gamechanger For J&K | 5 Interesting Facts

Earlier there were reports of a suspected explosion near the outer wall of a Police post in the Gool area of the Ramban district.