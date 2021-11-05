New Delhi: A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces at a hospital in Srinagar on Friday following which the security personnel cordoned off the hospital and its hostels, reported news agencies. The terrorists, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the civilians present in the area, the police said. A large number of security forces have been rushed to the spot.Also Read - Ahead of Diwali: Jammu And Kashmir Permits Sale, Use of Green Crackers; Issues Fresh Guidelines

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. “There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle. Initially, the police said it was an incident of accidental firing. One person was taken to the hospital with firearm injuries, sources told NDTV. Also Read - Punjab CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-Gratia, Govt Job to Next of Kin of Soldier Killed in Landmine Blast

This is the first major terrorist incident after the recent spate of civilian killings targetting mostly migrant workers and people from minority communities. An additional 50 companies of security forces were deployed in Srinagar to prevent further targeted attacks by terrorists. Also Read - Army Officer, Soldier Killed In Landmine Blast In J&K’s Naushera Sector; Area Cordoned Off