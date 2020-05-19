New Delhi: In major success to security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Tuesday announced that of the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Srinagar in an overnight gunfight, one was a divisional commander of the group and the son of separatist organisation Hurriyat’s chairman Ashraf Sehrai. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Hizbul Terrorists Shot Down, Encounter Underway in Srinagar; Mobile Internet Suspended

Addressing a press conference today, Dilbag Singh, DG, JKP, said, "In last night operation's two terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan from Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama. Junaid is the youngest son of Hurriyat's Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan."

"Tariq had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in March and was killed in the encounter last night. Junaid was wanted in multiple criminal cases. He was the divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was looking after central Kashmir area too," he further said.

Notably, Junaid Sehrai is the second top Hizbul terrorist to have been killed by security forces this month; on May 6, Riyaz Naikoo, the group’s operational chief, was killed in Pulwama district’s Awantipora.

A joint operation was launched last night by the JKP and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar’s Nawakadal neighbourhood after inputs on the presence of Junaid, who joined Hizbul in March 2018, were received. The two terrorists were finally killed today morning.

A CRPF personnel and a JKP personnel sustained injuries in the gunfight.