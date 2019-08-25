New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday defended ongoing communication blockade in the Valley, saying that ‘lack of communication lines is a better option than the loss of lives’. Notably, J&K has been placed under complete lockdown since the government ended the special status of the state and bifurcated it into two union territories– Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On being asked how long the restrictions will continue, Malik said, “If blockade of communication helps saves lives, what is the harm? In the past, whenever there was a crisis in Kashmir, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself.”

Furthermore, he asserted, “Our attitude that there should be no loss of human life. ‘10 din telephone nahi honge, nahi honge, lekin hum bahut jaldi sab wapas kar denge. (If there is no phone connection for 10 days, so be it. But, we will restore everything soon).”

“In all the crises that happened in Kashmir in the past, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself,”Malik, who was in the national capital to pay his last respects to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley who died on Saturday told reporters.

The J&K Governor also claimed that there was no shortage of medicines and essential commodities anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir and enough stocks were available for people to buy. “In fact, we delivered meat, vegetables and eggs to people’s doorsteps on Eid,” he said.