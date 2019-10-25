New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday launched a scathing attack at neighbouring Pakistan, calling Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) a “terrorist-controlled part” of the neighbour.

Hitting out at Pakistan as he explained how certain parts of Kashmir are illegally occupied by the nation, Rawat said, “When we say Jammu and Kashmir, the complete state of Jammu and Kashmir includes PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.”

“Therefore PoK and Gilgit Baltistan become an occupied territory – a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour,” he added.

The Army Chief said, “The territory which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled country or a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan.”

“Let me assure that the best rifle available in the world, the Sig Sauer from America will be available to the infantry soldiers by the end of this year,” he furthered.

Rawat’s comments come a day after two truck drivers were shot dead by militants near Chitragam of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several militants had opened fire at two trucks on Thursday evening, while two other trucks narrowly escaped the bullets. The deceased truckers were from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

In yet another incident, a woman named Hameeda Fatima was killed in cross border shelling at Karnah area of Kupwara.

Earlier on Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, had killed an apple truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir.