Anantnag: The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist neuralised by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday has been identified as Samir Dar, was the last surviving terrorist involved in 2019 Pulwama terror attack, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday. For final confirmation, security forces are sending the samples for DNA testing for the killed terrorist.Also Read - J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 JeM Operative, Gunned Down In Late Night Encounter In Srinagar

“The picture of one of the killed terrorists in Anantnag Encounter on December 30 matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in Lethpora, Pulwama Terror Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching,” said Kumar. Also Read - 'Big Success': 6 JeM Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where two local terrorist and a Pakistani terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM was killed. Police has then said the killed terrorist were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorist Killed, A Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy at Lethapora in the Pulwama district.

“Ever since he had been responsible to train people in making IEDs and deploying IEDs against security forces. He has also been responsible to recruit young locals by brainwashing them, carrying out selective identification, and radicalizing them, and giving them weapons,” General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)