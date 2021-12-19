Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a Pakistani terrorist with links to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter that broke out on early Sunday in the Harwan area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Saifulla, a resident of Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi, said the Kashmir Zone police.Also Read - Two Unidentified Militants Killed in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

The Police informed that Saifulla had several aliases including Abu Khalid and Shawaz. He had infiltrated the border in 2016 via Bandipora Sector and later on sneaked into Srinagar district on directions of Pakistan based Commanders of LeT for intensifying terrorist activities.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, resident of Karachi (#Pakistan), affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. He infiltrated in 2016 & was active in general area of Harwan & involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/Ds9xoSXGCg — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 19, 2021

Earlier today, speaking to news agency ANI, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days, which showed that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar.

“Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar within 33 days. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/Security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley,” said the IGP.