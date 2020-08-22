New Delhi: Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have joined hands in a bid to fight for the restoration of statehood of the now-former state, issuing a joint statement on Saturday reiterating their commitment towards upholding the 2019 ‘Gupkar Declaration’. Also Read - 'Abrogation of Article 370 India's Internal Matter, Other Nations Have no Business,' Says Venkaiah Naidu

"We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, and the restoration of the state and any division of the state is unacceptable to us. We unanimously reiterate that there can be nothing about us without us", the leaders of various political parties noted in the statement.

The signatories to the said statement include National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti-who remains detained at her residence, People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, J&K Congress chief GA Mir, CPI(M)'s MY Tarigami and JKANC's Muzaffar Shah.

Notably, in the Gupkar Declaration, signed on August 4, 2019, political parties of the-then unified state of Jammu and Kashmir had resolved to protect its special status, as guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution. However, a day later, on August 5, 2019, the centre’s Narendra Modi government announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In their statement, the Valley leaders also termed the move as ‘shortsighted’ and ‘unconstitutional’, adding that the changes were followed by move to ‘silence people’. This is in reference to the communication blackout imposed in the region and the arrest of several mainstream leaders in the wake of the Article 370 move.

This statement comes at a time the Centre has withdrawn 10,000 paramilitary personnel and restored 4G service on a trial basis in the Valley.