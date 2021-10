Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander involved in the killing of two police personnel in Srinagar has been trapped in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.Also Read - Army JCO Killed, Two Injured As Fresh Encounter Breaks Out With Militants In J&K's Rajouri

"LeT commander among top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar and other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter," police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.