Srinagar: Three terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. One of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit was among three terrorists killed in the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of 3 policemen, 2 councillors & 2 civilians recently, has been killed in the Sopore encounter. A total of three LeT terrorists have been killed in the encounter," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

The encounter had started late on Sunday night as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of at least three militants, including Pandit, in the area.

Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two BJP councillors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.