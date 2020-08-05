New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, to become the forerunner for the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, several reports claimed. Also Read - One Year of Article 370 Scrapped: Amid Ram Mandir Fervour, Jammu And Kashmir Recalled Its Separation From Ladakh

Rajiv Mehrishi, the current CAG, will retire this week, and Murmu is expected to replace him.

Speculations have been spiralling but it is not yet confirmed whether President Kovind has received, accepted or rejected the resignation.

Notably, Murmu was elected as the first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, after its bifurcation from Ladakh last year under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

More details awaited.