Srinagar: Government on Friday ordered reopening of colleges subject to cent percent vaccination of students and staff.Also Read - To Attract Tourists, J&K Tourism to Promote Destination Festivals, Trekking

“Vide government Order No: 66-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 Dated: 05-09-2021 Higher Education institutions have been permitted to commence with limited in person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students,” reads an order by Sushma Chauhan (IAS), Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department. Also Read - 'Situation in Kashmir Far From Normal,' Says Mehbooba Mufti Under House Arrest

“Accordingly it is here by ordered that Government Degree Colleges of J&K shall reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners,” the order reads, adding, “Further, Head of concerned Institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-19 Protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit.” Also Read - Restrictions Eased, Mobile Internet Restored in Jammu And Kashmir Days After Death of Separatist Leader Geelani