Srinagar: Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by a week till May 17 to contain the surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, officials said on Sunday. According to the new COVID-19 guidelines, Only essential services will be allowed to operate in Jammu and Kashmir. Further, the guest limit for marriage gatherings has been reduced to 25 only.

Normal life remained affected in many areas of J&K on Sunday as the lockdown entered the 11th day.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said. They said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the UT.

The officials said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of Jammu division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

However, at many places, private cars were seen playing as restrictions were relaxed.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

However, the authorities in other districts of the Kashmir valley also ordered extension in the restrictions first till Thursday and now till Monday morning.