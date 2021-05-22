Srinagar: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended corona curfew across 20 districts till May 31. Issuing an order, the UT administration said that the curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. However, the District Collectors are given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer. Also Read - Rare Black Fungus Detected In Intestine of 2 Patients, Undergoing Treatment At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 AM on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 AM on Monday, 31/5/21,” a tweet by government on DIPR handle stated. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Defying Shutdown Norms, Villagers Open Shops, Say Need to Survive

“Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the tweet reads further, adding, “DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer.” Also Read - Cancel Board Exams Trends On Twitter Again As Education Ministry Calls Meet To Discuss Class 12 Exams Tomorrow

On April 29 last, the J-K administration had imposed the curfew in 11 districts to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17. Moreover, last weekend, the lockdown was extended till 7 AM on May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 3,848 fresh COVID cases that took its tally to 2,63,905 while 43 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,465. Out of the fresh cases, 1,442 were from the Jammu division and 2,406 from the Kashmir division of the union territory.

The officials said that Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases (598), followed by Jammu (401) and Budgam (344). The number of active cases in the UT is 49,893 while 2,10,547 patients have recovered so far.