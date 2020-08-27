New Delhi: Taking further preventive measures, the District administration of Samba on Thursday ordered complete lockdown in the district from August 28 to September 1 midnight. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in State From 7 PM to 5 AM on All Days

Issuing fresh guidelines, the district administration allowed essential services like clinics, chemist shops, homeopathy shops, ayurvedic shops and testing labs to operate during the lockdown with timings from 9 AM to 8 PM. The move was taken in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

During the lockdown period, grocery shops, fruit and vegetables shops would be allowed to open from 7 AM to 12 noon.

Moreover, the retail and wholesale licensed shops of pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers, ration shops, LPG agencies and animal fodder shops would also operate from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Operations in the industrial area and movement of labour or staff of industries and government employees will remain unhindered.

The development comes as the Valley on Thursday recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total tally to 35,135. O the other hand, 14 more fatalities were also recorded in 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 671.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 182, followed by 87 in Jammu district. There are 7,743 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 26,721 patients have recovered so far.