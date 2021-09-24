Srinagar: Looking at the coronavirus cases, the Srinagar district administration in Jammu and Kashmir imposed strict lockdown for 10 days starting from Friday. Issuing fresh guidelines, the district administration said that the standalone grocery/vegetable/meat/milk shops may also remain open and functional from 7 AM to 11 AM only.Also Read - Kashmir unrest: Curfew lifted from Srinagar

The move from the district administration comes as Srinagar has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

“There shall be strict Corona Curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No’s: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, & 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward No’s: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10 days starting from today,” said Mohammad Aijaz, the district magistrate of Srinagar, in an order.

Check full list of guidelines:

All essential services, including incidental services and activities, shall be allowed to continue. Standalone grocery/vegetable/meat/milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only. There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies. No restriction will be there on the movement of government officials for attending office duties. All development/ construction works shall be allowed to continue. The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams will be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies.

Copy of the notification:

Corona cases: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 172 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,28,590 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory. Out of the 172 fresh cases, 21 were from the Jammu division and 151 from the Kashmir division of the UT. The Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 67 cases followed by 36 cases in Baramulla district.