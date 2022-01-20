Jammu And Kashmir Lockdown News Today: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movements during the weekends. Notably, the full restrictions will come into effect from Friday 2 PM to Monday 6 AM every week.Also Read - Omicron Symptoms List: These Are The 2 Most Reported Symptoms in Omicron Patients

"In continuation to the Covid-19 containment measures ordered vide Government Order No. 04-JK ( DMRRR) of 2022 dated 14-01- 2022 and in reference to the task force meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, J&K (Chairman State Executive Committee) along with the ACS (Finance), ACS (Health and Medical Education), Principal Secretary to the Government PWD (R&B) & other Senior Health functionaries on 20.01.2022 regarding an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K and the presence of variant of concern (Omicron), the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 orders that there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire UT of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth," the order stated.

The guidelines from the Chief secretary also stated that the pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance in office and they will be allowed to work from home.

Copy of the order:

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed weekend lockdown and said that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 PM to 6 AM with complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the Union Territory.

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the order reads.

The decision was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the COVID situation.

Full list of guidelines:

The UT administration said that the District Magistrates of respective districts of Jammu and Kashmir shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non-compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

The indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 25 people.

The gatherings of up to 25 vaccinated people will be allowed in banquet halls or 25 per cent of the authorised capacity.

In the Banquet Halls, people will have to show RT-PCR reports which should not be older than 72 hours.

The cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming will function with only 25 per cent of the authorized capacity.

The educational institutes have been permitted to function in online mode only.

Only the vaccinated staff members can attend institutions for administrative purposes.

Corona cases: On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661, while seven deaths due to the disease were reported in the past 24 hours.

Out of the fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 1,920 were from the Jammu division and 4,072 from the Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,306 new cases, followed by Jammu district which registered 1,217 such infections.