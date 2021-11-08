Srinagar: In view of rising covid cases in the city, the Srinagar district administration on Monday has imposed a strict corona induced curfew in five areas of the city for a total of 10 days, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Assam Issues Fresh Covid Guidelines For Those Entering State | Check Details Here

The places where strict corona curfew will be implemented are Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony). The curfew will be in effect from Nov 9, 2021, as of 12:00 AM.

The notice further adds, "It has observed that around 63% of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas." The notice further states that all essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these services shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.

Standalone grocery, vegetable, meat, milk shops may remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7:00 AM to 11: 00 AM only. There shall be no restrictions on the movement of Government Officials for attending office duties, on the production of I-cards/ Official orders.

Jammu Kashmir Covid tally

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a total of 111 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,33,187, while three deaths were reported due to the virus in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, as said by the officials. Out of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar district has recorded the highest of 44 cases followed by 15 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,165 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,579, the officials said. The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,443 as three new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

(With Inputs From PTI)