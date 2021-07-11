Srinagar: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced fresh relaxations in the lockdown rules as part of its ‘Unlock’ process. The J&K administered on Sunday granted relaxations for 16 districts – Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Lockdown Extended in J&K Till May 17. Check New Guidelines

There will no longer be a weekend lockdown in these 16 districts. However, night curfew will remain in place every day from 8 pm to 7 am until further orders.

Earlier, the weekend lockdown was lifted for 13 districts.

Here are the fresh guidelines for these 16 J&K districts where Unlock relaxations have been provided:

All outdoor shops are permitted to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm. The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour, the order read.

All shops in the indoor shopping complexes/ malls can open from 7 am till 7 pm only for the consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior. The shop owners/ managers/ staff will have to ensure compliance to it.

Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining from 7 am till 10 pm at 50 per cent of its total capacity, only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.

Gyms, indoor sports complexes are also permitted to open at 50 per cent of its total capacity for persons vaccinated/ persons with a valid negative report for Covid-19. The swimming pools will, however, continue to remain closed.

Paid Public Parks are also permitted to open only for the vaccinated public.

COVID-19 Guidelines for all other districts: