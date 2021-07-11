Srinagar: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced fresh relaxations in the lockdown rules as part of its ‘Unlock’ process. The J&K administered on Sunday granted relaxations for 16 districts – Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Lockdown Extended in J&K Till May 17. Check New Guidelines
There will no longer be a weekend lockdown in these 16 districts. However, night curfew will remain in place every day from 8 pm to 7 am until further orders.
Earlier, the weekend lockdown was lifted for 13 districts.
Here are the fresh guidelines for these 16 J&K districts where Unlock relaxations have been provided:
- All outdoor shops are permitted to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm. The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour, the order read.
- All shops in the indoor shopping complexes/ malls can open from 7 am till 7 pm only for the consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior. The shop owners/ managers/ staff will have to ensure compliance to it.
- Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining from 7 am till 10 pm at 50 per cent of its total capacity, only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.
- Gyms, indoor sports complexes are also permitted to open at 50 per cent of its total capacity for persons vaccinated/ persons with a valid negative report for Covid-19. The swimming pools will, however, continue to remain closed.
- Paid Public Parks are also permitted to open only for the vaccinated public.
COVID-19 Guidelines for all other districts:
- Weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am and daily night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am will remain in force.
- All outdoor shops and bazaars are permitted to open five days a week (except on Saturdays and Sundays).
- Upto 50 per cent of the shops in indoor shopping complexes/ malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners.
- Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining from 7 am till 10 pm at 50 per cent of its total capacity, only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.