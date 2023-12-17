J-K: Man Arrested For Sharing ‘Sensitive’ Video On Social Media, Hurting Religious Sentiments Of A Community

The police said that Mohammad Yasir shot a video and posted it on a social media platform.

Yasir has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Representational image)

Offensive Video On Social Media: The police on Saturday arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community by sharing a sensitive video on a social media platform informed an official of the force adding that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Yasir of Samna Mal of Kotranka.

Trending Now

The official said that Mohammad Yasir shot a video and posted it on a social media platform hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and added that the video had the potential to disturb peace.

You may like to read

Yasir has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections about offences to deliberately outrage religious feelings and create enmity between communities as well as the IT Act. The case against him has been registered at the Kandi police station, the officer said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritpal Singh said maintaining order and peace in society is the priority of police and such acts have no place in society.

It is to be noted that the law enforcement agencies have time and again asked people to adhere to rules and refrain from posting any such sensitive content that can disturb peace and order, he said.

Rajouri SSP Singh said a zero-tolerance policy is there against such unlawful acts.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.