New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday indicated a return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, more than a month after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby revoking the special status accorded to the Valley.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said that all landline connections have been restored and schools and health institutions, too, are fully functioning. The health institutions, the MHA informed, are functioning with 5,10,870 Out Patient Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries.

Update from #JammuAndKashmir Govt as on 11.09.19

1. All Landlines restored; Postpaid mobiles in Kupwara restored

2. Schools functioning; Teacher-Student attendance improving

3. All Health Institutions fully functional; OPD: 510870, Surgeries: 15157 @diprjk @PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 11, 2019

The ministry further informed that all banks and ATMs are also functioning and Rs 1.08 crore have been withdrawn from the J&K Bank. It also said that postpaid mobile services have been restored in Kupwara.

4. All banks/ ATMs functional; Over Rs. 108cr withdrawn by public only from J&K Bank. Other bank details awaited

5. Stock of Petroleum products and food grains adequate; Movement of over 42600 trucks carrying supplies since 06.08.19@diprjk @PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 11, 2019

On the availability of basic necessities, it assured of adequate stock of petroleum products and food grains and said that over 42,600 trucks had carried essential supplies to the Valley since August 6, the day after its special status was revoked.

The latest ease in restrictions comes amid the ongoing 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland in which India and Pakistan clashed on Tuesday. Rejecting Islamabad’s allegations of ‘atrocities’ in Jammu and Kashmir, MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said, “Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism.”

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a strict security clampdown since August when the unprecedented move was announced. The move also ended the Valley’s statehood, creating two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.