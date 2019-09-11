New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday indicated a return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, more than a month after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby revoking the special status accorded to the Valley.
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that all landline connections have been restored and schools and health institutions, too, are fully functioning. The health institutions, the MHA informed, are functioning with 5,10,870 Out Patient Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries.
The ministry further informed that all banks and ATMs are also functioning and Rs 1.08 crore have been withdrawn from the J&K Bank. It also said that postpaid mobile services have been restored in Kupwara.
On the availability of basic necessities, it assured of adequate stock of petroleum products and food grains and said that over 42,600 trucks had carried essential supplies to the Valley since August 6, the day after its special status was revoked.
The latest ease in restrictions comes amid the ongoing 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland in which India and Pakistan clashed on Tuesday. Rejecting Islamabad’s allegations of ‘atrocities’ in Jammu and Kashmir, MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said, “Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism.”
Jammu and Kashmir has been under a strict security clampdown since August when the unprecedented move was announced. The move also ended the Valley’s statehood, creating two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.