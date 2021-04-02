Pulwama: A fresh encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning. Soon after the encounter, the operation in Pulwama’s Kakpora was launched by the security forces. However, as per initial reports, one militant has been gunned down by security forces in Kakpora while at least two others are believed to be trapped at the site of the encounter. Also Read - 39 Students, 5 Staff Members Test Corona Positive in Kashmir’s Budgam; Schools Shut For 10 Days

The operation is being carried out by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This is a developing story. More details awaited.