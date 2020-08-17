New Delhi: Another attack was launched on a CRPF camp by a group of militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, hours after security forces neutralised two key terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district on Monday evening. Also Read - Baramulla Encounter: Top LeT Commander, Another J&K Terrorist Gunned Down, Search on to Nab Third

The latest terror attack was launched at CRPF’s 18 Battalion in Kulgam’s Nehama and at least one jawan has been injured. Also Read - Baramulla Attack: At Least 1 Terrorist Involved Gunned Down, AK-47 Rifle Recovered

According to reports, the militants opened fire outside a bunker of the CRPF camp in the south Kashmir district at about 8:45 PM. An assistant sub-inspector of the force who was standing outside was injured in the firing. Also Read - Aamir Khan Receives Criticism After His Pictures From Meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan Go Viral, Know Here Why

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. Further details of the incident are awaited, an official said.

Earlier today, LeT commander Sajjad aka Haider, and terrorist Anatula Mir were gunned down in Baramulla during the operation where security forces chased the ultra after a shootout earlier in the day.

Two CRPF jawans and a special police officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were martyred during the militant attack this morning. Meanwhile, another army personnel injured in the incident also succumbed to the injuries, taking the casualties to four.