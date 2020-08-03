New Delhi: A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a missing Territorial Army (TA) jawan who is alleged to have been kidnapped by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials of the Indian Army said. Also Read - Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PSA Detention Extended by 3 Months

The soldier, identified as Shakir Manzoor, a rifleman of 162 Battalion (TA), went missing on Sunday evening after his vehicle was seen abandoned and charred in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

It is suspected that the soldier, a resident of Harmain area in neighbouring Shopian district, has been abducted by militants, an Army spokesperson said, adding that his vehicle was set ablaze by miscreants in Rambhama area of Kulgam.

“Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), is missing since 1700hrs yesterday. His abandoned burnt car has been found near Kulgam. It is suspected that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. Search op in progress,” the Chinar Corps of Indian Army tweeted from its official handle with the hashtag #terrorismFreeKashmir.

Meanwhile, Zee News sources said that the soldier’s family, who were hit by a tragedy, have been eagerly waiting for his return.

This is not the first time a soldier has gone missing in Kashmir after being abducted by terrorists. In the past three years, targetting off-duty soldiers visiting the area has become a trend of sorts.

