New Delhi: Mobile internet services were suspended yet again in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure in wake of the encounter underway in Awantipora, where security forces are trying to capture a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander.

The firing started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir last night. The J&K police launched a search operation on a specific input for the Hizbul commander Riaz Naikoo, who is said to be trapped in the target area.

Police officials said that the gunfight might continue through the day until the terrorist is captured and the area is clear.