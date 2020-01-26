New Delhi: A day after mobile internet was back in Jammu and Kashmir, mobile phone services were snapped in Kashmir on Sunday as a precautionary measure on the occasion of the Republic Day. Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic and Independence days has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

Security forces have been deployed along all the roads leading to the venue of the main official function in the valley to ensure that these disruptive elements do not succeed in carrying out their nefarious designs, the officials said.

Separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference used to call for a shutdown on January 26 and August 15 but no such call was issued this year as most of the separatist leaders were under detention since August 5 following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

A day before, five JeM terrorists have been arrested in what the Jammu Police claimed as a major bust. Jaish-e-Mohammed has been behind several terrorist attacks on Indian soil, the later was the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir in February last. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir.