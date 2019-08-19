New Delhi: After almost 15 days of lockdown, around 200 primary schools reopened in Srinagar on Monday but only a few students showed up as jittery parents avoided sending their children. Notably, a fraction of schools and government offices reopened today, after the Jammu and Kashmir administration stated that curbs were being lifted in phased manner as a precautionary measure over the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, 35 A of constitution which grants special status to the Valley.

Except in Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Police Public School in Bemina, there was minimal attendance in schools elsewhere in the city. However, teachers were present in most of the schools. “I can’t send my children to school. The situation is not conducive and I can’t take a risk,” Abdul Aziz, a resident of Maharajpora in Batamaloo told a news agency.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said that it has made all necessary arrangements to ensure safety and security of the students. “As many as 190 schools will reopen in various zones of the district. The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng,”an official spokesperson had said.

A senior state official had asserted that children’s education has suffered heavily in the past 13 days. “We are confident that return of children to classrooms is necessary, because their education has suffered heavily in the past 13 days. We will organise extra classes in schools so that the students are able to cover their course on time,”a senior state official had stated.

Notably, the clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.