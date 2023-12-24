J&K: Retired Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists During Azan In Baramulla

Baramulla: Terrorists killed a retired police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday morning. According to the Kashmir Police, Mohammed Shafi was fired upon by terrorists during Azan inside the mosque. Security personnel promptly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off,” Kashmir Zone Police informed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/c2U1D6oHTl — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

#WATCH | Baramulla, J&K: Area cordoned off after terrorists fired upon a retired police officer, Mohd Shafi, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/2RZuD3G404 pic.twitter.com/iFR5DUNRkO — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023



It is worth noting that, in the past few months, a series of targeted attacks on policemen were reported in the valley. Responding to this, security forces have intensified the patrolling, checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama and other parts of the valley. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have also been installed at all major intersections in Srinagar and other parts.

The target killing comes amid infiltration attempts by terrorists.

(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added).