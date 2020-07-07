New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack case, on Tuesday announced that it had made its seventh arrest in connection with the attack. The accused, whom the agency identified as Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, was arrested by the agency on July 5. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Arrests 6th Accused, Key JeM Aide in 2019 Pulwama Attack

In a statement today, the NIA said, "In the continuing investigation of the Pulwama attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in an IED blast on 14 February 2019, the National Investigation Agency arrested one more accused namely Bilal Ahmed Kuchey on 5 July".

"It is the seventh arrest made by the NIA in this case so far", the statement further said.

Notably, Bilal, who is a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, has been termed as a ‘terror associate’ by the NIA. He has been accused of sheltering the main executioners of the attack and further introducing them to to others who provided them with a safe house for their stay and planning of the attack.

Bilal, who is also accused of providing high-end mobile phones to the other accused to contact their Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) bosses, was sent to ten days NIA custody. JeM, a Pakistan-based terror group, had executed the grisly attack targeting the CRPF troopers.

Earlier, last week, the agency had arrested Mohammed Iqbal Rather, its sixth arrest in the case. He has been accused of facilitating the movement of Mohammed Umar Farooq, a JeM terrorist and a key conspirator of the attack.

As per initial probe, Iqbal, who is currently in NIA custody, was in constant touch with the Pakistan based leadership of JeM.