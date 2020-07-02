New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made another crucial arrest of militant accused in the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in an IED explosion. Also Read - Kashmiri Woman in NIA Custody Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delhi Court Directs Agency to Admit Her to LNJP Hospital

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Iqbal Rather, a resident of Budgam, had facilitated the movement of Mohammad Umar Farooq, member of Pakistani outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and a key conspirator who assembled the bomb, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in the Jammu region in April 2018, an NIA spokesperson said during a press briefing.

National Investigation Agency has arrested one more accused in Pulwama attack case. The accused had facilitated the movement of Mohammad Umar Farooq, the JeM terrorist and a key conspirator in this case. So far, 6 people have been arrested in the case. pic.twitter.com/Q34R9YUd1j
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

According to the premier probe agency, Rather was in judicial custody since September 2018 for another Jaish-associated case that was under the scanner of the NIA. He was, however, in constant touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan through secure messaging apps.

Rather was produced by the jail authorities before a Special NIA Court in Jammu earlier today and was sent to a seven-day custody of the agency for interrogation, the NIA said.

He is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the horrific Pulwama attack.