New Delhi: Normalcy is steadily returning to Jammu and Kashmir, which was experiencing restrictions since the abrogation of Article 370, as universities and colleges are all set to open on Wednesday in the valley state.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had asked all Deputy Commissioners (DC) and concerned officers across the valley to make sure that all Universities and Colleges, including private universities of the Kashmir Division, should be opened by or before October 09, 2019.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting to review the logistic arrangements and modalities for opening all educational institutions of the valley keeping in view the law and order situation there.

Earlier, all the Deputy Commissioners were instructed to ensure that all government schools and private institutions up to Higher Secondary level should be opened by October 03. In addition, all the officials were asked to send daily report to the Divisional Commissioner office for the smooth functioning of internet kiosks across the valley as well.

Since August 5, the Valley has been on lockdown as the Central government revoked Article 370 and moved a number of paramilitary forces to keep a strict vigil in the state. The lockdown entered the 59th consecutive day on Wednesday.

As part of the lockdown, a number of political leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were put under house arrest. As per the latest development, these leaders were allowed to meet their party delegations recently.

The move from the Jammu and Kashmir administration comes as the valley state is heading for Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council polls this month.